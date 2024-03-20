The Residential Property Price Index in Ireland saw its fastest increase in a year this past January, as reported by the Central Statistics Office. The prices of residential properties increased by 5.4 percent from the previous year, a speedier growth than the 5.1 percent seen this past December. The growth throughout 2020 remained consistent.Interestingly, this growth rate is the most rapid since January 2023, with a 6.2 percent increase in prices recorded then. In Dublin, the capital region of Ireland, there was a 4.5 percent annual increase in residential property prices this January. Breaking this down, houses showed a 4.7 percent increase, while prices of apartments increased by 3.9 percent. If we exclude Dublin, residential properties across Ireland saw a 6.1 percent jump in prices compared to the previous year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com