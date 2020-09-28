Ireland Retail Sales Growth Slows In August

Ireland’s retail sales rose at a softer pace in August, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

The volume of retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent month-on-month in August, after a 4.3 percent rise in the previous month.

Retail sales grew 9.1 percent year-over-year in August, after a 9.2 percent rise in the previous month.

Excluding automobile trade, the volume of retail sales increased by 1.1 percent monthly and rose 6.5 percent yearly in August.

The retail sales value gained 6.8 percent yearly in August and rose 0.5 percent from the previous month.

