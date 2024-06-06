Ireland’s economy has shown signs of recovery in the first quarter of 2024, according to newly released data. The country’s GDP growth rate has moved to 0.9%, a welcome improvement from the -3.6% contraction witnessed in the previous quarter. The data updated on June 06, 2024, highlights a significant turnaround in economic activity for the quarter-over-quarter period.The latest GDP figures indicate a positive shift following a difficult final quarter of 2023, where Ireland’s economy had shrunk notably. Economists are viewing this latest update as an encouraging sign of resilience and recovery, with the Irish economy bouncing back into positive territory after a period of contraction.Stakeholders are optimistic that this upward trend could continue, but caution remains as global economic uncertainties persist. Further analysis and economic strategies are expected to be discussed in light of this new data to ensure sustained growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com