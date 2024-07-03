Ireland’s service sector experienced a moderated growth in June, as new business expansion reached the slowest pace since January and input prices increased at the slowest rate since February 2021, according to survey results released by S&P Global on Wednesday.The AIB Irish Services Purchasing Managers’ Index decreased slightly to 54.2 in June from 55.0 in May. A score above 50.0 signals expansion.This extension of growth has now continued for three years and four months. Although demand for services continued to rise in June, the growth rate was the weakest noted since January.Despite the deceleration in new business growth, the backlog of work persisted in increasing. The growth in services employment was the slowest in the ongoing 40-month trend of job creation.Regarding pricing, input price inflation slowed to its weakest since February 2021. Similarly, charges increased at the second-slowest pace in over three years.Confidence among service providers dipped to its lowest since April 2023.Additionally, the survey revealed that the composite output index declined to 50.1 in June from 52.5 in May. This stagnation in growth was attributed to a slower increase in services activity and a quicker reduction in manufacturing production.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com