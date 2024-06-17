Ireland saw a notable increase in its foreign trade surplus in April, driven by a rise in exports and a decline in imports, according to data released by the Central Statistics Office on Monday.The seasonally adjusted trade surplus climbed to EUR 8.4 billion in April, up from EUR 6.6 billion in March.Compared to the same month last year, the trade surplus has nearly doubled from EUR 4.8 billion.Exports saw a monthly growth of 6.0 percent in April, while imports decreased by 7.0 percent.On an unadjusted basis, annual figures for April indicate a significant 25.0 percent rise in exports, whereas imports dropped by 6.0 percent compared to the previous year. Consequently, the trade surplus surged to EUR 8.8 billion, a substantial increase from EUR 4.4 billion last year.The import reduction was particularly pronounced in the trade with Great Britain, where imports plummeted by 33.0 percent annually in April. This was mainly attributed to reduced domestic demand for chemicals, related products, and mineral fuels, lubricants, and related products.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com