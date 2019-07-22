Ireland Wholesale Price Inflation At 3-Month Low

Ireland’s wholesale prices fell at the fastest pace in three months in June, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

The wholesale price index declined 6.8 percent in June, following a 6.3 percent fall in May. This was the biggest fall since March, when prices were down 6.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 0.3 percent in June, reversing a 0.3 percent rise in the previous month.

Prices for export sales decreased 0.2 percent in June and import sales remained unchanged.

