Ireland Wholesale Prices Decline Slows In September

Ireland wholesale prices declined at a slower rate in September, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

The wholesale price index fell 1.7 percent year-on-year in September, following a 4.4 percent decline in August. Prices decreased for the nineteenth straight month.

On a monthly basis, wholesale sales rose 0.4 percent in September, following a 0.3 percent increase in the preceding month. This was the highest rate in six months.

The prices for export sales gained by 0.5 percent monthly in September, while those for home sales declined by 0.1 percent.

