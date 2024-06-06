Ireland’s economy is exhibiting modest signs of recovery as the GDP decline slowed in the first quarter of 2024. Latest data updated on 06 June 2024 reveals that the GDP contraction eased from -8.7% in the previous quarter to -6.5%. This improvement, while still indicating a shrinkage, suggests that Ireland may be stabilizing following heightened economic challenges.The year-over-year comparison highlights a positive shift despite remaining within negative territory. The previous indicator showed an -8.7% slump when comparing the first quarter of the previous year to the same period in its older cycle. In contrast, the most recent figures reflect the gentler decline of -6.5% for the same timeframe comparison in 2024.These encouraging signals might restore some confidence among investors and policymakers, who are keenly watching for signs of economic stabilization and growth. As Ireland navigates through these economic shifts, the gradual improvement in GDP metrics could pave the way for strategic measures targeting further recovery. The country’s economic stakeholders remain cautiously optimistic about the evolving trends.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com