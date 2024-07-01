The latest data released on July 1, 2024, reveals that Ireland’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) has declined to 1.5%. This figure marks a notable drop from the previous indicator, which stood at 2.0% in May 2024.The year-over-year comparison illustrates a significant slowdown in inflation. The current HICP measures the change in prices for the month of July compared to the same month a year ago. In contrast, May’s data reflected the change in prices for that month compared to May of the previous year.This decline in the HICP suggests that inflationary pressures in Ireland are easing, potentially delivering relief to consumers who have been grappling with rising costs. However, economists and policymakers will continue to monitor the situation closely to discern whether this trend will persist in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com