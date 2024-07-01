Ireland’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) revealed a significant slowdown in June, with the inflation rate easing to 0.3%, according to data updated on July 1, 2024. This is a notable decline from May’s figure of 0.6%.The month-over-month comparison illustrates a trend of cooling inflation. In the prior period, April to May, the HICP had risen by 0.6%. This downward shift to 0.3% in June indicates that consumer prices are increasing at a slower pace, which could signal stabilizing economic conditions and potentially moderate impacts on household purchasing power.Economists and policymakers will be closely monitoring this development to determine its implications for economic strategies moving forward. The decline in the HICP might influence decisions on interest rates and other economic measures aimed at sustaining growth while controlling inflation.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com