Ireland's Wholesale Prices Continue To Fall In September

Ireland’s wholesale prices continued to decline in September, the Central Statistics Office reported Friday.

Wholesale prices fell 2.7 percent year-on-year in September after easing 2.4 percent in August. This was the fourth consecutive drop in prices.

At the same time, monthly fall in wholesale prices came in at 0.5 percent versus 1.1 percent decrease in August.

The price index for export sales dropped 0.6 percent on month, while the index for home sales increased 0.3 percent.

