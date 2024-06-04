Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) announced on Tuesday that it has secured a five-year contract worth $94 million from the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command’s Commercial Space Office. The contract covers Enhanced Mobile Satellite Services (EMSS) capabilities and security sustainment services.Additionally, the contract will support Iridium’s EMSS program in delivering broadcast, narrowband voice, and push-to-talk services to the U.S. Department of Defense and its approved subscribers.Iridium noted that the contract could be worth up to $103 million, contingent on future requirements.As of now, Iridium’s stock has risen by 1.85 percent to $29.14 on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com