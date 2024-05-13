April saw Ireland’s construction industry expand at its fastest rate in over two years. This growth was fueled largely by a surge in new orders, as reported by S&P Global.The BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index, a measure of sector performance, rose from 51.6 in March to 53.2 in April. This score above 50 signifies growth in the industry.Among the categories monitored, commercial projects saw the most significant expansion. There was also a robust rise in housing activity, though it experienced a slight fall from the previous month.As a result of this increase in orders, construction companies have expanded their workforce and stepped up their input purchases for the month of April.In terms of prices, input price inflation remained relatively high due to increased costs of oil and transportation.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com