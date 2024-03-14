In Ireland, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February 2024 showed a decrease compared to the same month a year ago. The latest data released on 14 March 2024 indicated that the CPI had dropped to 3.4% in February, down from 4.1% in January 2024. The Year-over-Year comparison reveals a slight decline in the inflation rate, suggesting a potential easing of price pressures for Irish consumers.The decrease in the CPI could have various implications for the Irish economy, including its impact on consumer spending, monetary policy decisions, and overall economic growth. As the country continues to monitor inflation trends, policymakers and market participants will be closely observing future CPI releases to assess the ongoing economic conditions and make informed decisions moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com