The latest data on the Irish Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February 2024 has been released, showing a significant turnaround from the previous month. In January 2024, the CPI had decreased by -1.3%, but in February 2024, it has risen by 1%. This marks a 2.3% increase from the previous month, indicating a positive trend in consumer prices in Ireland.The month-over-month comparison reveals the noteworthy improvement in the CPI, which was updated on 14th March 2024. This growth in the CPI suggests a potential increase in consumer spending and inflation rates in Ireland. As the economy continues to evolve, experts will be closely monitoring these indicators to assess the overall economic health of the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com