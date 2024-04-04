In a positive turn of events, the Irish Exchequer returns have exceeded expectations for the month of March 2024. The latest data indicates a surplus of 0.3B, a significant improvement compared to the previous indicator which stood at -0.1B in February 2024. The updated figures, released on 4th April 2024, reflect a strong performance in the Irish economy, showcasing growth and financial stability. This boost in the Exchequer returns could have a ripple effect on various sectors, potentially leading to increased investor confidence and overall economic optimism in Ireland.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com