Ireland's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has shown signs of recovery, with the latest data indicating a growth of 1.1% in the most recent quarter compared to the previous quarter's decline of -3.4%. This positive shift, updated on 29 April 2024, signals a potential economic upturn for the country. The Quarter-over-Quarter comparison reveals a notable improvement in economic performance, reflecting a bounce back from the previous contraction. As Ireland continues to navigate through economic challenges, this increase in GDP could signify a promising trajectory for the nation's financial landscape.