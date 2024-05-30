The Irish Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) has experienced a significant increase, reaching 1.9% in May 2024, according to the latest figures. This marks a rise from the previous month’s figure of 1.6%, recorded in April 2024.The report indicates a year-over-year comparison, showing the variation in consumer prices from the same month in the prior year. This uptick signals potential inflationary pressures within the Irish economy, as the HICP measures the change in prices of goods and services consumed by households.As the Irish economy navigates through these changes, stakeholders will be closely monitoring the data to understand the underlying causes and potential long-term implications on purchasing power and economic stability.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com