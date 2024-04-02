The latest data on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for Ireland shows a slowdown in inflation to 0.3% for the month of March 2024. This marks a decrease from the previous indicator, which stood at 1.1% in March. The updated figures were released on 2nd April 2024, highlighting the month-over-month comparison and indicating a decline in price growth.The HICP provides a crucial measure of price movements affecting consumers in Ireland, reflecting the changes in the costs of goods and services. The drop in inflation suggests a moderation in price hikes during the period, which can have implications for consumer spending, investment decisions, and overall economic conditions in the country. As policymakers and market analysts assess the latest figures, attention will focus on understanding the factors contributing to this deceleration in inflation and its potential impact on the broader economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com