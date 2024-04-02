The latest update on the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for Ireland reveals a decline in the current indicator to 1.7% as of April 2024. This marks a decrease from the previous indicator, which had reached 2.3% in March 2024. The HICP is an important measure of inflation that takes into account the price changes of goods and services consumed by households.The comparison period for this data is year-over-year, where the actual figures are compared to the same month a year ago. The recent update on the Irish HICP reflects a slowdown in inflation, indicating potential shifts in consumer purchasing power and overall economic conditions in Ireland. This information provides valuable insights for policymakers, businesses, and consumers alike as they navigate the evolving economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com