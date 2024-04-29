In the latest update on the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for Ireland, the indicator has dipped to 1.6% in April 2024. This represents a slight decrease from the previous reading of 1.7% back in April as reported. The HICP serves as a measure of inflation that is harmonized across the European Union, making it a crucial indicator for economic analysis and policy-making.The Year-over-Year comparison shows that the current HICP reading reflects a change in consumer prices from April 2023 to April 2024. This data provides valuable insights into the trend of inflation in Ireland, aiding in understanding the overall economic landscape of the country. As the latest figures become available, experts and policymakers will continue to monitor and analyze the implications of the slight decrease in the HICP for the Irish economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com