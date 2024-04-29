The latest data on the Irish Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) has been released, showing a slight decrease in the indicator. In April 2024, the HICP for Ireland stood at 0.2%, down from 0.3% in the previous month. This Month-over-Month comparison indicates a slowdown in the rate of change in consumer prices.The HICP is a key metric that measures the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for a market basket of goods and services. This slight dip in the HICP suggests that inflationary pressures may be moderating in Ireland. It will be important to monitor future HICP data releases to assess whether this trend continues in the coming months.The updated figures, released on 29th April 2024, provide valuable insights into the state of consumer prices in Ireland and can have implications for monetary policy decisions and overall economic health. Investors and policymakers alike will be watching closely to see how this trend unfolds in the next reporting periods.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com