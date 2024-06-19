In a sign of stability in the Irish housing market, residential property prices remained unchanged in April 2024, holding steady at a growth rate of 0.40%. According to data updated on June 19, 2024, by the relevant authorities, the April figures show no variation from March 2024, when the growth rate was similarly recorded at 0.40%.This month-over-month comparison underscores a consistent period for the Irish housing sector, suggesting that prices are neither accelerating nor declining. The previous indicator for March had already shown continuity by maintaining the same rate as the month before, further highlighting a trend of stabilization in residential property prices.Analysts suggest that several factors could be contributing to this equilibrium, including balanced demand and supply dynamics, along with steady economic conditions. Homebuyers and investors will be keeping a close eye on whether this trend persists in the coming months, as it could provide strong signals about the longer-term health and predictability of the Irish real estate market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com