In the latest data update, Ireland has seen a significant rise in residential property prices, with the annual growth rate reaching 7.90% in April 2024. This marks an increase from the 7.30% growth recorded in March 2024. The updated figures, released on June 19, 2024, highlight the continued upward trajectory in the property market on a year-over-year basis.The 0.60% month-over-month increase suggests robust demand and possibly constrained supply in the housing sector. With the comparison period indicating consistent annual growth, stakeholders in the Irish property market are closely monitoring these trends for any longer-term impacts on housing affordability and market stability.This surge underscores the dynamic nature of Ireland’s real estate landscape and indicates a shift that could influence housing policies, investment strategies, and market forecasts in the upcoming quarters.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com