Irish retail sales have continued their decline in May 2024, registering a decrease of 1.0% year-over-year, according to the latest data updated on June 28, 2024. This follows a -0.9% year-over-year drop in April 2024, marking a consecutive month of negative growth for the country's retail sector.The data reveals a persistent downward trend that suggests challenges in consumer spending or broader economic pressures impacting the retail landscape. The decline from April to May shows a slight exacerbation in the contraction of sales, which may raise concerns among economists and policymakers about the underlying causes and potential measures to stimulate growth.As Ireland navigates this period of weaker retail performance, stakeholders will likely focus on strategies to revitalize consumer confidence and balance the market dynamics to mitigate further declines. The continuation of this trend will be closely monitored in the upcoming months.