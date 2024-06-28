Retail sales in Ireland showed a slight improvement in May, according to the latest data released on June 28, 2024. The current retail sales indicator reached -0.6% for the month of May, up from the -1.2% recorded in April 2024. This modest recovery comes as a hopeful sign for the Irish economy, which has faced numerous challenges in recent months.The comparison of month-over-month figures reveals that while the retail sector is still contracting, the rate of decline has slowed. In April, retail sales were down 1.2% from March, whereas in May, the decrease was just 0.6% compared to April. These figures suggest that consumer spending, although not yet fully rebounding, may be stabilizing.Economic analysts believe that the slight uptick in the latest figures could indicate early signs of recovering consumer confidence. However, they caution that external economic pressures, such as inflation and global uncertainty, continue to pose risks for the retail sector in Ireland. As the nation navigates through these hurdles, the gradual improvement in retail sales offers a glimmer of optimism for future economic performance.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com