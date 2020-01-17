After a hiatus, Lior Cohen and Yohay Elam return with a virtual tour around the world, kicking off in Germany and encompassing the globe. What’s next for Europe, the US, and the central bank policy? You are welcome to listen, subscribe, provide feedback and pledge support on Patreon. Germany in manufacturing recession: The old continent’s largest […] The post Is Europe dragging the global economy down? A virtual tour of the world – MM #188 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Is Europe dragging the global economy down? A virtual tour of the world – MM #188 - January 17, 2020
- GBP: What Would Make The BoE Cut Rates? (PMIs Reports On Jan-24) – Citi - January 17, 2020
- GBP/USD receives another blow, rate cut coming - January 15, 2020