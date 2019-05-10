April’s inflation numbers show core inflation accelerated to 2.1% as expected That should enough for the Fed to sit on its hands and refrain from rate cuts. The greenback may recover from and even extend its gains after the light drop. US core consumer prices are accelerating once again. They have edged up from 2% […] The post Is it time to buy the dollar? The post-inflation fall does not seem warranted appeared first on Forex Crunch.

