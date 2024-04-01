The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Employment report for the United States showed a slight increase in March 2024 compared to the previous month. The employment index rose to 47.4, up from 45.9 in February 2024. Despite the uptick, the figure remains below the 50-point threshold that indicates expansion in the manufacturing labor market.The data, updated on April 1, 2024, suggests that while there has been some improvement in employment conditions within the manufacturing sector, challenges persist. Economists will closely monitor future reports to gauge the trajectory of job growth in this critical industry and its broader implications for the U.S. economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com