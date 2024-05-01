The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector in the United States declined to 49.2 in April 2024 from the previous month’s reading of 50.3. This indicates a contraction in manufacturing activity compared to the previous period. The data was updated on May 1, 2024, showing a decrease in economic performance within the manufacturing industry. With the PMI falling below the 50-point threshold, it suggests a slowdown in manufacturing production and demand, raising concerns about the state of the U.S. economy. Analysts will be closely monitoring future PMI releases to assess the trajectory of the manufacturing sector and its potential impact on the broader economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com