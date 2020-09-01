The ISM Manufacturing PMI is set to continue reflecting moderate growth. Dollar selling pressure remains significant after the Fed’s policy shift. Contracting employment could add pressure on the greenback. The industrial sector remains on a recovery path – that what economists expect ISM’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index to reflect in its August report. Nevertheless, that may […] The post ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Why only a leap can stop the dollar’s decline appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story