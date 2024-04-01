The latest data on ISM Manufacturing Prices in the United States for March 2024 shows a positive trend with the indicator reaching 55.8, up from the previous figure of 52.5 in February 2024. This increase indicates a strengthening of manufacturing prices in the country during the specified period. The data was updated on 01 April 2024, revealing the latest developments in the manufacturing sector. This rise in the ISM Manufacturing Prices could have implications for inflation and overall economic performance, reflecting changes in demand and production costs within the industry. Investors and economists will be closely monitoring these figures to gauge the health and direction of the U.S. economy in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com