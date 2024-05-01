The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported today that the ISM Manufacturing Prices index in the United States soared to 60.9 in April 2024, indicating a significant increase from the previous reading of 55.8 in March 2024. This surge in manufacturing prices suggests robust economic growth in the sector. The data, updated on May 1, 2024, underscores the resilience and expansion seen in the manufacturing industry, pointing towards a positive trajectory for the overall economy. The rise in the ISM Manufacturing Prices index reflects growing demand and potential inflationary pressures, highlighting the ongoing recovery and strength of the U.S. economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com