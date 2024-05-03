The latest data on ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices in the United States for the month of April 2024 shows a notable increase, reaching 59.2 compared to the previous indicator of 53.4 in March 2024. This surge indicates a rise in prices within the non-manufacturing sector, reflecting potential inflationary pressures. The data, recently updated on the 3rd of May 2024, suggests a strengthening trend in pricing dynamics within the service-based industries, which play a significant role in the overall economic landscape of the country. Analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to assess the potential impact on consumer spending and overall inflation in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com