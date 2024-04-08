In the latest development from Israel’s central bank, the country’s interest rates have remained steady at 4.5% as of April 2024. This decision marks a continuation from the previous interest rate level set in February 2024, also at 4.5%. The announcement was made on April 8, 2024, indicating that the central bank has opted to maintain the current rate amid the economic conditions in the country. The decision to keep interest rates unchanged suggests a strategy to support economic stability and growth while closely monitoring market developments. With the global economic landscape evolving rapidly, Israel’s decision reflects a cautious approach to monetary policy in the face of external uncertainties.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com