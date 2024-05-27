The Bank of Israel has decided to maintain its key interest rate at 4.50% for the second consecutive month, according to data updated on May 27, 2024. This decision follows a similar action in April of 2024, where the central bank initially paused its series of rate hikes.Financial analysts cite a combination of inflationary pressures and economic growth considerations as key factors in the central bank’s decision to keep rates steady. The pause offers the economy a moment to adjust to the previous rate increases, which were aimed at curbing consumer price rises.Market reactions have been mixed, with some investors concerned about the ongoing inflation risks, while others see the decision as a necessary move to support sustained economic growth. As policymakers continue to navigate complex economic conditions, all eyes will be on future announcements for signs of any shifts in the central bank’s stance on interest rates.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com