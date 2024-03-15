The latest data on Israel’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows that in February 2024, there was a 0.4% increase compared to the previous month. This growth comes after the indicator remained stagnant at 0% in January 2024. The month-over-month comparison indicates a positive trend in the country’s inflation rate.The data, updated on 15 March 2024, highlights the ongoing economic changes in Israel. The CPI is a crucial measure of inflation that impacts consumers’ purchasing power and overall economic stability. With this recent increase, economists will be closely monitoring future CPI reports to assess the country’s economic trajectory. Investors and policymakers alike will be analyzing this data to make informed decisions in response to the evolving inflation landscape in Israel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com