The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Israel increased to 0.8% for April 2024, according to the latest data released on 15 May 2024. This is a notable rise from the 0.6% recorded in March 2024, highlighting growing inflationary pressures in the country.The CPI serves as a measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services. A month-over-month comparison shows that the April increase represents an acceleration in inflation, as the March figure was also up from earlier months. These successive monthly increases underscore the challenges faced by policymakers in containing inflation and stabilizing the economy.This data provides insight into the ongoing economic trends in Israel. As prices continue to rise, both consumers and businesses may feel the impact, influencing spending and investment decisions. Observers are keenly watching how the Israeli government and the central bank will respond to these inflationary trends in the coming months.