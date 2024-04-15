In the latest economic update from Israel, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March 2024 has shown an increase to 0.6%. This marks a rise from the previous indicator in February 2024, which stood at 0.4%. The data, updated on April 15, 2024, indicates a positive month-over-month change in the country’s inflation rate.The month-over-month comparison reveals a gradual uptick in consumer prices, reflecting potential shifts in the nation’s economy. This uptick in CPI could have implications for both consumers and policymakers, as they navigate economic decisions and monitor inflation trends. As Israel continues to assess its economic landscape, attention to key indicators such as the CPI remains crucial for understanding the broader financial picture.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com