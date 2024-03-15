In February 2024, Israel’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a slight decrease, dropping from 2.6% in January 2024 to 2.5%. The CPI in Israel is measured year-over-year, comparing the change for the current month to the same month in the previous year. The data, updated on March 15, 2024, indicates a marginal decline in the inflation rate. While the decrease is not substantial, it suggests a slight easing of price pressures in the Israeli economy. As economic analysts continue to monitor these fluctuations, any future developments in the CPI will be crucial in understanding the country’s inflation trends and their potential impact on the overall economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com