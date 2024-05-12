In April 2024, Israel experienced a decrease in its exports, with the current indicator reaching $4737.9 million. This marks a significant drop from the previous month of March 2024 when exports were at $5408.3 million. The data was updated on 12th May 2024, indicating a recent downturn in the country’s export performance. As global economic conditions continue to fluctuate, Israel will likely need to assess its trade strategies to navigate these challenging times and boost its export figures in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com