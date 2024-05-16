In a remarkable turnaround, Israel’s GDP has surged by 14.1% in the first quarter of 2024, following a drastic downturn of -21.0% in the preceding quarter. This significant economic upswing has been reported on 16 May 2024, offering a glimmer of hope for the nation’s financial stability after a challenging period.The previous tumultuous indicator of -21.0% in Q4 2023 marked a period of economic contraction at its worst. However, the latest data indicates a dramatic rebound, highlighting a robust recovery in various economic sectors. The year-over-year comparison underscores this resurgence, comparing the current positive outcome with the dismal figures from the end of 2023.Economic experts are now analyzing the driving forces behind this recovery. Initial assessments suggest improvements in consumer spending, increased export activity, and government intervention measures could be critical contributors. The current data provides an optimistic outlook for Israel as it navigates post-pandemic economic challenges, promising a more stable and prosperous economic future.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com