Israel’s economy faced a significant downturn as the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annualized rate plummeted by 20.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023. This sharp decline, as reported by data updated on March 10, 2024, marks a stark contrast to the previous indicator, which had shown growth at 2.7% in the same period of the previous year.The dramatic shift in Israel’s GDP underscores the challenging economic conditions the country experienced in the final quarter of 2023. The comparison on a quarter-over-quarter basis further highlights the severity of the contraction, signaling a notable decline in economic activity within a short period.As policymakers and economists assess the implications of this significant economic contraction, the focus will likely be on implementing measures to stimulate growth and stability in Israel’s economy in the upcoming quarters to foster recovery from this downturn.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com