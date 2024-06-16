Israel’s economy has made a significant turnaround in the first quarter of 2024, with GDP annualized growth surging to 14.4%. This stark contrast comes after a severe contraction in the previous period, where the GDP plummeted by -21.0%, also witnessed in the first quarter of 2024.The data, updated on June 16, 2024, indicates a robust recovery and a positive economic trajectory following a tumultuous period. The dramatic shift from a -21.0% contraction to a 14.4% expansion underscores the resilience and adaptive measures that have been successfully implemented in the Israeli economy.As the world closely observes these developments, Israel’s economic recovery will be a focal point, providing insights and potential strategies for other nations grappling with similar economic challenges. The quarterly improvement highlights the importance of strategic economic planning and effective policy measures in fostering growth amidst adversity.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com