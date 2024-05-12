Israel experienced a decrease in imports during the month of April 2024, with the indicator dropping to 6636.2 million USD. This decline marks a significant difference from the previous month of March 2024 when imports were recorded at 7728.9 million USD. The data was updated on 12th May 2024, reflecting the latest information available regarding Israel’s import activities. As global economic conditions continue to evolve, fluctuations in import figures can provide insights into the country’s trade dynamics and economic health. Stay tuned for further updates on Israel’s economic performance in the international market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com