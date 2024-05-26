Israel’s industrial output has shown signs of recovery in March 2024, improving drastically from the previous month. According to newly updated data released on May 26, 2024, the industrial output indicator stopped at -0.3% in March, a significant improvement from the -2.6% recorded in February 2024. This performance marks a positive shift in the country’s economic landscape.The month-over-month comparison highlights a notable rebound. In February, the industrial sector faced a steep decline with a -2.6% change, but March’s figures suggest a slow yet promising recovery with only a -0.3% drop. Economists are optimistic that this trend will continue, hinting at potential stability for Israel’s industrial sector in the coming months.The updated data underscores the resilience of Israel’s industrial landscape amidst challenging economic conditions. Stakeholders and analysts will be closely monitoring upcoming data releases to gauge whether this recovery is sustainable and how it might influence broader economic trends in the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com