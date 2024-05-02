In a recent update on Israel’s economic performance, it has been reported that the country’s industrial output took a significant hit in February 2024. The latest data shows that the industrial output indicator plummeted by 3.2% during the month, marking a stark contrast to the previous period when it had shown growth of 3.2%.This drastic decline in industrial output is concerning for Israel’s economy and may have implications for the country’s overall economic stability. Analysts will be closely monitoring the situation to understand the underlying factors contributing to this downturn and assess potential strategies to mitigate its impact.The data, which was updated on 02 May 2024, highlights the importance of keeping a close eye on economic indicators to anticipate potential challenges and opportunities in the evolving global economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com