Israel’s industrial sector saw a significant rebound in January 2024, with the latest data showing a 3.8% increase in industrial output. This surge comes after a previous indicator in January 2024 had shown a decline of -1.6%. The data, which was updated on 01 April 2024, reveals a positive trend in the country’s industrial production.The month-over-month comparison indicates a strong turnaround in Israel’s industrial output, reflecting a dynamic shift in the sector. The positive growth in January 2024 signifies a promising start to the year for Israel’s economy, potentially indicating increased manufacturing activity and production. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring future data to assess the sustainability of this industrial upturn in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com