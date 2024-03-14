In February 2024, Israel’s M1 Money Supply experienced a 13% decrease compared to the same month a year ago. The current indicator halted at -13%, marking a slight improvement from the previous indicator that showed a -15% change. This data, which was just updated on 14 March 2024, reflects a year-over-year comparison, indicating a decrease in the amount of money in circulation that is readily available for spending.The M1 Money Supply is a key economic indicator that includes physical currency in circulation as well as demand deposits like checking accounts and other liquid assets. A decline in the M1 Money Supply can have implications for economic activity and inflation rates. Economists closely monitor such changes to assess the health of an economy and inform monetary policy decisions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com