Israel's latest economic data reveals that the country's unemployment rate held steady at 3.3% in the first quarter of 2024. The previous indicator also stood at 3.3%, indicating a lack of change in the job market. The figures were last updated on April 15, 2024, showing some stability in the employment landscape of the country. With the unemployment rate remaining unchanged, it suggests that the labor market in Israel has maintained its resilience amidst economic fluctuations. As the country continues to monitor its economic indicators closely, stakeholders will be observing for any developments that may impact the employment situation moving forward.